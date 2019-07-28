HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report sales of $5.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.08 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $4.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $24.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.21 million to $25.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $32.99 million, with estimates ranging from $30.55 million to $35.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Get HTG Molecular Diagnostics alerts:

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 80.03% and a negative return on equity of 75.50%.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CytoDyn in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of HTGM traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.39. 105,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 4.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.