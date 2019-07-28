HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. HubSpot reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.18. The company had a trading volume of 244,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $192.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.55 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 390 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 28,333 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $5,046,107.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,582 shares of company stock worth $18,725,177. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $34,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 34.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.