Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HBAN. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie set a $79.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.73.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.61. 9,807,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $441,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 458,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,142,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,547,498.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,158 shares of company stock valued at $978,909. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 72,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $2,767,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,142,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 144,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

