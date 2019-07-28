Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $1,061,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 435,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,119,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. 3,009,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,277. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.31 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

