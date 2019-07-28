Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Danaher by 188.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.28. 1,567,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,665. The firm has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.56. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $2,846,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 70,544 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $10,001,022.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,422,930.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 613,059 shares of company stock worth $82,405,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Argus lifted their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.