Huntington National Bank Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 300.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,348 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 1.20% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,977,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $16,413,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,159,000 after buying an additional 304,480 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,009.3% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 316,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 288,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after buying an additional 62,625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. 60,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

