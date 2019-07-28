Huntington National Bank Has $4.85 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $88,463,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after buying an additional 646,745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,542,000 after buying an additional 619,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 889,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,579,000 after buying an additional 544,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. 5,805,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

