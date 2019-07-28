Huntington National Bank Sells 4,618 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,539. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.06.

In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.21 per share, with a total value of $1,499,540.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,461.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,158,720 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.