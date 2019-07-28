Huntington National Bank Sells 5,617 Shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 4th quarter worth about $157,620,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,103,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,240,000 after buying an additional 1,002,949 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,545,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,360,000 after buying an additional 571,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,778,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,425,000 after buying an additional 541,351 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,340,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLAC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.45. 1,065,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,812. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.72. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $142.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 72.34%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA-Tencor news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total transaction of $165,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,966.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $33,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,407 shares of company stock worth $621,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.52.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

