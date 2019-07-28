Huntington National Bank Sells 5,965 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $27,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 62.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $73,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 205.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.65. 1,985,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,943. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp set a $37.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

