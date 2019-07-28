I/O Coin Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $261.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.97 or 0.01166509 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004613 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000584 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,579,929 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

