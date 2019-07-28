IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.60.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 315 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.23, for a total transaction of $174,267.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group stock opened at $634.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $566.56. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $315.85 and a 12-month high of $636.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $343.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

