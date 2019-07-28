IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 8,147 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,243.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $343,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,516 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. TheStreet lowered shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Shares of KR opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $32.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $37.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

