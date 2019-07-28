IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 879 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,703,925.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.01, for a total value of $52,226.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,076 shares of company stock worth $1,703,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SIVB opened at $233.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.83. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $177.70 and a one year high of $333.74.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mallinckrodt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a $275.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.