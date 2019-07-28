IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $133,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 40.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,273,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,575 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 142.3% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,199,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,643 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2,163.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 522,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,967,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 156,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $18,287,115.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 189,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,246,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,180 shares of company stock worth $24,653,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $137.09 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $138.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.41 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

