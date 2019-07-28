IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 3,180.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 104.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 target price on Farfetch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

NYSE STT opened at $60.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. State Street’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.