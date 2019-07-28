IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 33.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 116,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 116,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 126.7% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 234,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $9.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $218.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.12 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 77.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other news, CIO David L. Finkelstein acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $956,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 482,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,037. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

