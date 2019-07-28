IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 207 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,079,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,018,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,118,000 after purchasing an additional 846,801 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,508,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,346,000 after purchasing an additional 633,549 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in CMS Energy by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 638,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 508,033 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,191,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,274,000 after purchasing an additional 491,602 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $47.18 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.11). CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $338,869.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,756.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $929,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,560,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,452 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.