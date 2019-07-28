Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Short Interest Update

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 7,400,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,542. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,071,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 661,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 656,821 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 387,757 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,613,000 after acquiring an additional 319,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,925,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,400,000 after acquiring an additional 227,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $221.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

