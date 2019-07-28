Illumina (ILMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Illumina to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $300.90 on Friday. Illumina has a 52-week low of $268.62 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ILMN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.69.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.77, for a total transaction of $38,659.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,972.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $462,848.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,464.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,291 shares of company stock worth $22,420,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

