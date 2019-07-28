Incent Price Down 10% This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Incent has a total market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $36,454.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00288553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.01555719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00117959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023118 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,573 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

