Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will report $3.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.16 billion. Infosys reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $12.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.71 billion to $14.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Infosys had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $218.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Infosys’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFY. Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Investec lowered shares of Cybg to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 3.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.1% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 97,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 56.2% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 85.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. 4,230,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,884,194. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

