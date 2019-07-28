ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ING. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.58.

ING stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.31.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 21.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 85.6% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 40.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

