Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 359,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on IOSP. BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 13th.

Get Innospec alerts:

NASDAQ IOSP traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $93.85. The stock had a trading volume of 80,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,915. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.28. Innospec has a 52-week low of $53.07 and a 52-week high of $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Innospec had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innospec news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $167,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,999.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $356,236 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth $220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 6.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.