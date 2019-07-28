Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Inogen stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,028. Inogen has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $287.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Inogen had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inogen will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

