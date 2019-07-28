Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Purchases $15,137.68 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $15,137.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 703,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,872,913.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.85. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 12.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 113,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

