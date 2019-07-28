Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Sells $1,589,000.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.90, for a total value of $1,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Monday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $789,800.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $791,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $794,700.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $794,450.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $769,250.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,532,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $774,700.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $1,518,700.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $1,497,300.00.

CRM stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 110.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 34,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,017,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.