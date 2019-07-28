Insights Network Trading Up 4.9% This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $163,881.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.56 or 0.06162297 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00048056 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001339 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001172 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

