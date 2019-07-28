Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $775,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 0.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 103.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 308.6% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $49,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In related news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $628.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.56 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

