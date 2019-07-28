Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 923 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 6.3% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $191.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $192.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.