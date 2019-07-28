Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IART. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.55.

Shares of IART opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $66.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.29 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,326. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,473,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 31.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $160,102,000 after buying an additional 688,761 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,442,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $136,077,000 after buying an additional 426,578 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 26.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,110,177 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after buying an additional 230,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,987,000 after buying an additional 39,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

