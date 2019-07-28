Intevac (IVAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Intevac to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Intevac had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. On average, analysts expect Intevac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.44. Intevac has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 million, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 0.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IVAC. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on shares of Intevac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $52,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,411 shares in the company, valued at $442,313.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.