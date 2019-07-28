Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases 785 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 663.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair cut shares of Medidata Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.30.

In other news, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.53. 15,241,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,735,730. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51. The firm has a market cap of $241.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

