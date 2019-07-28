Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

IVC opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Invacare has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.04.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Invacare’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invacare will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Invacare by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invacare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

