Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Invesco stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.61. 5,359,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,348. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32. Invesco has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $27.59.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 2,222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ben F. Johnson III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $213,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,186.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,252,222 shares of company stock worth $10,619,199. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

