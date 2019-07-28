Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lowered by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $195.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,404,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,716,498. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $195.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

