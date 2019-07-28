Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ISBC. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.53.

NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,561,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,875. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $13.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,653,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,202,000 after buying an additional 94,682 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,575,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after buying an additional 1,082,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

