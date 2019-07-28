IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $800.17 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003026 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Ovis and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00290142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.07 or 0.01556446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00119716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023514 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.87 or 0.06021720 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exrates, Bitfinex, HitBTC, Ovis, Gate.io, Upbit, Binance, Huobi, FCoin, CoinFalcon, OKEx and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

