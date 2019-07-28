IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRIDEX an industry rank of 200 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of IRIX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. 35,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.63.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 27.5% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.