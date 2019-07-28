IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRIDEX an industry rank of 200 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Shares of IRIX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. 35,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,348. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.63.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 42.85% and a negative net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 27.5% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
