Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.45. 1,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484. Issuer Direct has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Issuer Direct stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Issuer Direct Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Issuer Direct worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print.

