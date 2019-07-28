J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

J Alexanders Holdings Inc (NYSE:JAX) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $15.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned J Alexanders an industry rank of 95 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NYSE JAX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,766. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $163.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.77. J Alexanders has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.40.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J Alexanders had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that J Alexanders will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J Alexanders in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of J Alexanders by 1,999.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of J Alexanders in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J Alexanders in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About J Alexanders

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, and River Steakhouse and Grill.

