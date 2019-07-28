J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

J.W. Mays stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 million, a PE ratio of 104.41 and a beta of -0.22. J.W. Mays has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in J.W. Mays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J.W. Mays Inc (NASDAQ:MAYS) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of J.W. Mays worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

