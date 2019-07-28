Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

In other news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,460,795. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $42,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $118,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88. Jabil has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Jabil had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

