Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $138.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $113.52 and a 52 week high of $181.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $508.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 262,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,481,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after acquiring an additional 138,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

