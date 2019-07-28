Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

JEF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,677. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

