Jentner Corp Sells 112 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Jentner Corp decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.3% of Jentner Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jentner Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.94.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $116.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

