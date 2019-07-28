JET8 (J8T) Price Reaches $0.0004

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, JET8 has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. JET8 has a market cap of $344,937.00 and approximately $9,204.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00288727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.01541272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00117991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002813 BTC.

JET8 Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,960,077 tokens. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official website for JET8 is jet8.io.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

