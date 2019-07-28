JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 558 Shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Harris comprises about 1.8% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Harris by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Harris by 39.2% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Harris in the second quarter worth approximately $10,081,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Harris by 11.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Harris in the second quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Harris alerts:

Shares of Harris stock opened at $199.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. Harris Co. has a 52 week low of $123.24 and a 52 week high of $200.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRS shares. ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Harris to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Anaplan from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.13.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $1,642,228.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $916,961.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.