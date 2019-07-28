JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,365 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IJS opened at $150.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.59. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.72 and a 1 year high of $174.26.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

