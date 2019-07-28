JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Polaris Industries worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

PII opened at $93.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $115.40.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

